FELONY ARRESTS
Gladiz A. Venegas, 28, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:06 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Town House Motel on 9th Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nicholas A. Haskell, 29, of the 700 block of Boyer Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:18 a.m. Jan. 15 at Plumas Lake Boulevard and River Oaks Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Johana L. Hollenbeck, 29, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 14 on Highway 99 and Highway 70. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.