FELONY ARRESTS

Mauricio M. Godoy, 22, of the 700 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:01 a.m. Jan. 15 at Clark and Queens Avenue, Yuba City  on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse or cohabitant. He  was booked into Sutter County Jail.

Sukhdeep Singh, 31, of San Bruno, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:03 a.m. Jan. 15 at Oakwood Drive and Gray Avenue, Yuba City on suspicion of rape, assault with the indent to have sex, burglary and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you