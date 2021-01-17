FELONY ARRESTS
Mauricio M. Godoy, 22, of the 700 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:01 a.m. Jan. 15 at Clark and Queens Avenue, Yuba City on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sukhdeep Singh, 31, of San Bruno, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:03 a.m. Jan. 15 at Oakwood Drive and Gray Avenue, Yuba City on suspicion of rape, assault with the indent to have sex, burglary and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.