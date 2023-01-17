Felipe Acosta-Bernal Jr., 21, of the 1500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:48 p.m. Jan. 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Hudson, 28, of Tracy, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:36 p..m. Jan. 13 at the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Walter Hatch III, 23, of the 20 block of 3rd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:13 p..m. Jan. 13 at the 600 block of Plumas Street and Bridge Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, burglary, two counts of battery and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Deandre Moreno, 29, of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:28 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 800 block of Kimball Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of damaging or destroying a communication device to prevent help, battery and violation of a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Hoffman, 74, of the 1900 block of Sofia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:02 p.m. Jan. 13 at the 1000 block of Yolanda Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bart Warren, 40, of the 1000 block of Tiburon Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:08 p.m. Jan. 13 on Bunce Road at Jessie Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Larry Russell, 51, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:05 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Abbey Sloulin, 40, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:12 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1300 block of Dustin Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, hit and run with property damage and violation of probation. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.