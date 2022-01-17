FELONY ARRESTS
Colby Rohan, 30, of the 1400 block of Blue Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 a.m. on Starr Drive at Stabler Way in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gurdev Singh, 72, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 14 on suspicion of sexual battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chad Knapp, 44, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at Dorman Avenue at Del Monte Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of teargas, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm without being the registered owner, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cain Mora, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 1100 block of Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tanda Rodriguez, 40, of the 200 block of Palora Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:43 a.m. Jan. 16 on S. Palora Avenue at Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ankush Kaplila, 26, of the 500 block of Gidda Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:47 p.m. Jan. 16 on Walton Road at Rushing Way in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of more than 28.5 grams of cannabis, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an opium pipe, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joseph Mazak, 37, of the 100 block of Palora Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:40 a.m. Jan 14 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Araujo Jr., 26, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Guzman-Sanchez, 35, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:47 a.m. Jan. 14 on Walton Avenue just south of Sam’s Club in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Richard Gray, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:48 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 100 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rodolfo Yuriar, 30, of the 200 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:07 p.m. Jan. 16 on Live Oak Boulevard at Rednall Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license for a previous DUI conviction, driving without a license, speeding, failure to maintain lights in good working order and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.