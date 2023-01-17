Alejandrina Martinez, 44, of the 2000 block of Morgan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:23 p.m. Jan. 16 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joey Steven Malen, 33, of the 5100 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:46 a.m. Jan. 13 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Carissa Dawn Vantassel, 43, of the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:36 p.m. Jan. 13 at Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without owners consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Danielle Ryanne Divine, 43, of the 1300 block of Hobart Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:12 p.m. Jan. 13 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Fue Fang, 44, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:10 a.m. Jan. 15 at the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without owners consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rajinder Singh Gill, 38, of the 900 block of Crisp Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:27 p.m. Jan. 15 at the 700 block of B Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Shawn Denison, 41, of the 2600 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:54 p.m. Jan. 11 at North Beale Road and Goldfields Parkway. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David Ray Holly, 65, of the 1700 block of 6th Street, Olivehurst was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 12 at Olivehurst Avenue and 7th Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua James Divine, 49, of Lincoln, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 12 at 1600 block of B Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sofia Lule, 25, of the 2200 block of Butler Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:08 a.m. Jan. 13 at East 10th Street and Ramirez Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ila Louise Sampson, 38, of the 9900 block of Maple Park, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:12 a.m. Jan. 13 at North Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jasmine Marie Duncan, 23, of the 5700 block of Hot Springs Court, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 14 at North Beale Road and State Highway 70. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.