FELONY ARRESTS

Alejandrina Martinez, 44, of the 2000 block of Morgan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:23 p.m. Jan. 16 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

