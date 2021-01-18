FELONY ARRESTS
Eric D. Tyler, 50, of the 4600 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:24 p.m. Jan. 17 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose E. P. Salvador, 33, of the 700 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 700 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle A. Mize, 31, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a short-barreled rifle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel A. Gonzalez, 25, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:25 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and grand theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dominik O. Cash, 27, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:46 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 800 block of C Street on suspicion of murder, hit and run, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, and evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David F. Mundinger, 29, of the 500 block of Darrough Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:36 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 700 block of North Palora Avenue on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mauricio M. Godoy, 22, of the 700 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:01 a.m. Jan. 15 at Clark Avenue and Queens Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sukhdeep Singh, 31, of San Bruno was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:03 a.m. Jan. 15 at Oakwood Drive and Gray Avenue on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, burglary and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Citlalli B. Mercado, 35, of Suisun City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 17 on River Oaks Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isaias Jimenez-Elizalde, 63, of the 2200 block of McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on McGowan Parkway. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.