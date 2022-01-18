FELONY ARRESTS
Kira Haynes, 20, of the 3300 block of Windsor Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:36 a.m. Jan. 17 on Highway 99 at Wilson Road on suspicion of manufacturing, sale or possession of brass knuckles and driving under the influence as a minor with a blood alcohol level of .05 percent or higher. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Garcia, 39, of the 500 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:58 a.m. Jan. 17 on Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Grace Bryson, 26, of the 4500 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 17 at Joann’s Fabric in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, reckless driving, failure to stop at a red light, driving with a suspended license and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Beau W. Rush, 39, of the 5500 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 16 at Dollar General on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving a known stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license and driving with an open container. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael B. Gallardo, 44, of the 5900 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office aat 11:48 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 5900 block of Garden Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David Maldonado, 26, of the 800 block of Allen Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:53 p.m. Jan. 17 on northbound Highway 99 south of Marcuse Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ashley Cortez, 28, of the 2000 block of Becky Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:39 p.m. Jan. 17 on Butte House Road at Hooper Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with an enhancement. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Moises Gonzalez, 26, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Maryville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:44 a.m. Jan. 16 on Second Street north of 14th Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with an open container and driving without a license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Chamroeun T. Men, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17 on B Street at Orange Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.