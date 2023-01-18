Anthony Arroyo, 18, of the 6000 block of Alberta Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:37p.m. Jan. 17 at the 200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for transport/sell while armed. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Golden Jr., 34, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:38 a.m. Jan. 17 at Gray and Plaza Way, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Aram Mkrtchyan, 38, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 a.m. Jan. 17 at the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cole Anderson, 30, of the 2300 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Game at 12:14 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Sutter Bypass and State Highway 113, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darren Pihl, 38, of the 10000 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 17 at the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zion Washington, 18, of the 1100 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:23 a.m. Jan. 17 at State Highway 70 at Kempton Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexander Salazar, 22, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:55 a.m. Jan. 17 at State Highway 99 north of Johnson Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.