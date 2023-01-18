FELONY ARRESTS

Anthony Arroyo, 18, of the 6000 block of Alberta Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:37p.m. Jan. 17 at the 200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for transport/sell while armed. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

