FELONY ARRESTS
Robert L. Haddix, 40, of the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 100 block of Hooper Street on suspicion of possessing nunchaku. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jarrod J. Swicegood, 36, of Doyle was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:28 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 5800 block of Riverside Drive on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jasdeep Singh, 31, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:10 p.m. Jan. 17 at his residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.