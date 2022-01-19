FELONY ARRESTS
Bryan Stacey, 46, of the 6000 block of Tenth Street, Sheridan, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 8 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kyle Torres, 22, of the 2100 block of Buchanan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 8 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marcus Mercado, 41, of the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 8 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotics for sale and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carl Petersen, 40, of the 1100 block of Speckert Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:37 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 1100 block of Speckert Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and illegal possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aaron Jackson, 30, of the 1900 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Jan. 18 at WalMart in Linda on suspicion of human trafficking. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Heather J. Farren, 48, of the 200 block of E Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:51 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Marysville Fire Department on suspicion of vandalism and violation of parole. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sara R. Bailes, 26, of the 3000 block of Plumas Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:57 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, brandishing a weapon or firearm and false advertising. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Bianca Zuniga, 26, of the 700 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:24 a.m. Jan. 18 on Colusa Avenue at Plumas Street on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while addicted to drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.