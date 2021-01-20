FELONY ARREST
Amanda M. Widener, 39, of the 300 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at Second and F streets in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Michael P. Jones, 56, of Berkeley was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:40 a.m. Jan. 20 on Feather River Boulevard at Garden Avenue in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.