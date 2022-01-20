FELONY ARRESTS
Saige Lende, 22, of the 9000 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 9000 block of N Street in Live Oak on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lisa Craw, of the 24700 block of Gifford Road, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:33 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 24700 block of Gifford Road in Knights Landing on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Phillips, 66, of the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:36 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chelece Divelbiss, 53, of the 1700 block of Alicia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 1700 block of Alicia Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Amber A. Derrico, 33, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:26 p.m. Jan. 19 on E Street at Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, public intoxication and jaywalking. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kevina J. Woodson, 29, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 700 block of Fourth Street in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and child endangerment. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Rafael F. Espinoza-Obando, 46, of the 5100 block of 11th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 500 block of 11th Street in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism and battery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Harmanpreet Grewal, 28, of the 1600 block of Augusta Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:42 p.m. Jan. 19 on Percy Avenue at Elm Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexis S. Lopez Herrera, 28, of the 1800 block of Beverly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:47 p.m. Jan. 19 on Powerline Road at McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.