Rajwinder Kaur Heer Gaddu, 45, of Rocklin, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:58 p.m. Jan. 18 at State Highway 70 and Erle Road, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hardeep Kumar, 46, of Rocklin, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:58 p.m. Jan. 18 at State Highway 70 and Erle Road, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Malaina Stevens-Billum, 28, of Vallejo, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at River Oaks Drive, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesse Gomez, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:18 a.m. Jan. 19 at Market Street and Lynn Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eulalio Benitez, 36, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:02 p.m. Jan. 19 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.