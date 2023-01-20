FELONY ARRESTS

Rajwinder Kaur Heer Gaddu, 45, of Rocklin, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:58 p.m. Jan. 18 at State Highway 70 and Erle Road, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

