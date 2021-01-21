FELONY ARRESTS
Gregory J. Simon, 46, of the 4100 block of Mcalister Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 20 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Scott D. Shields, 24, of the 1900 block of Ahern Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 1100 block of East 22nd Street on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony D. Lee, 22, of Sacramento was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:56 a.m. Jan. 20 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Diego Alvarado, 18, of the 700 block of A Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 20 on James Lane on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel A. Salinas, 18, of the 1400 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 20 on James Lane on suspicion of arson and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jamie N. Benham, 30, of Redding was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:44 p.m. Jan. 19 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.