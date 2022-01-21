FELONY ARRESTS
Justus Rodas, 26, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:04 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism with damage totaling more than $400, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph B. Veins, 21, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:50 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 600 block of Tenth Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard Gray, 53, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:48 p.m. Jan. 19 on Burkshire Drive at Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Karandeep Singh, 24, of the 100 block of College Hill Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:17 p.m. Jan. 20 on S. George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jacob McLaughlin, 27, of the 14500 block of Pass Road, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 20 on S. Walton Avenue at Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brian H. Vue, 27, of the 4500 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:46 a.m. Jan. 20 on northbound State Route 61 at Forty Mile Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.