FELONY ARRESTS
James E. Ray, 25, of the 5000 block of Colusa Hwy, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:00 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Travel Inn on North Beale Road on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Yaguaca-Vargas, 35, of the 1500 block of Rodeo Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:37 p.m. Jan. 22 at Forbes and Cooper Avenue, Yuba City on suspicion of kidnapping, spousal abuse and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Dennis Weaver, 33, of the 5900 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:01 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Fifth Street Bridge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.