FELONY ARRESTS

Magdalena Stricklin, 29, of the 1600 block of Hazel Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 20 at Little John Road and Hunn Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, attempted burglary and vandalism ($400 or more). She was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

