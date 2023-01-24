FELONY ARRESTS
Magdalena Stricklin, 29, of the 1600 block of Hazel Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 20 at Little John Road and Hunn Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, attempted burglary and vandalism ($400 or more). She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Fernandez, 19, of the 1100 block of Willow Creek Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 20 at Second Street and Garden Highway, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell/transport while armed. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bryan Reyes, 18, of the 600 block of Winship Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Second Street and Garden Highway, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell/transport while armed. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricky Lasher, 38, of the 1400 block of Jamie Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 21 on Walton Avenue at Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of elder abuse, battery and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gurjeet Singh, 43, of the 1900 block of Harbans Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 21 on Walton Avenue at Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, second degree burglary, identity theft, check fraud, forgery, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Holladay, 45, of the 500 block of University Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:09 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 500 block of University Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of sexual penetration with force on a person 14 years of age or older, sexual abuse of a child and selling marijuana to a minor. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jorge Torres-Beltran, 56, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:57 p.m. Jan. 21 on Forbes Avenue on suspicion of manufacturing or importing a short barrel rifle, committing a felony while released on bail, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jacob McLaughlin, 28, of the 14600 block of Pass Road, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:31 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 14600 block of Pass Road in Meridian on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jaspal Samra, 30, of the 2700 block of Kristen Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 21 on Apricot Street at N Street in Live Oak on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Hernandez Lopez, 47, of the 2900 block of Caminito Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:08 p.m. Jan. 21 on Township Road at O’Banion Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Zachary Weinrich, 30, of the 1000 block of Starlite Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 1000 block of Starlite Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Rodriguez, 33, of the 2800 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:25 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1400 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hilarion, V. Hernandez, 51, of the 700 block of E Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:32 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 700 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless driving, possession of an open container and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kasandra R. Samoyoa, 25, of the 1200 block of Ella Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:47 a.m. Jan. 23 on Seventh Street at C Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without headlights and failure to have registration labs properly displayed. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.