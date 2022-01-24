FELONY ARRESTS
Thi Sims, 33, of the 1400 block of Bancroft Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:02 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1400 block of Bancroft Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
William Henderson, 27, of the 13800 block of State Highway 49, Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:28 a.m. Jan. 22 on Rosalind Avenue at Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, two counts of vehicle theft with a prior, attempted vehicle theft and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joel Fike, 34, of the 10300 block of Quincy Lane, Penn Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:09 p.m. Jan. 22 on Cooper Avenue at Ellis Way in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, petty theft and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aaron Overton, 40, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:11 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Samantha Dean, 31, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:27 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 700 block of Bouge Road in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, two counts of committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jon Wilkerson, 40, of the 4800 block of Leming Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:23 a.m. Jan. 23 on Shanghibend Road at Oregon Way in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, identity theft, resisting arrest, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Antonia Rodriguez-Cortez, 21, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Victor Hernandez Jr., 38, of the 5900 block of Wiget Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Police Department at 11:02 p.m. Jan. 21 on North Beale Road at Wiget Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of transportation or sale of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance for sale, driving with a suspended license, failure to signal before changing lanes, turning when prohibited and violation of probation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jessica E. Steele, 34, of the 5200 block of Aspen Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:06 p.m. Jan. 21 on Elizabeth Avenue north of Elinore Avenue on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Erin E. Goode, 45, of the 1300 block of Johnson Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 1300 block of Johnson Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Daniel A. Herbert, 45, of the 3600 block of Spenceville Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 500 block of McDevitt Drive in Wheatland on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation or sale of a controlled substance and failure to display valid vehicle registration tags. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Emmanuel Iwueke, 33, of the 300 block of E. Brandwell Drive Carson, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:42 p.m. Jan. 20 at Highway 99 at Smith Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angela Jakowski, 44, of the 400 block of Pelican Place Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:00 a.m. Jan. 21 at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Franklin Road, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cristian Lopez, 21, of the 600 block of A Street Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:33 a.m. Jan. 21 at Hawthorne Street at B Street Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joel Taylor, 38, of Austin, Tex., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 22 on State Route 70 north of Cornelius Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tirath Singh, 36, of the 1700 block of Gordon Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 a.m. Jan. 22 at Walgreens on Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Zargoza-Rodriguez, 43, of the 4600 block of Kema Avenue, North Highlands, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:33 p.m. Jan. 22 on northbound State Route 99 south of Lincoln Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leonardo Bernardino, 29, of the 900 block of Market Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:31 p.m. Jan. 22 on Third Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and speeding. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sarah Taylor, 33, of the 5800 block of South Butte Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:02 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1600 block of Camino Del Flores in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rogelio Jacobo-Mendoza, 29, of the 2900 block of Sabina Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:41 p.m. Jan. 22 on Peseo Road at Larkin Road in Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aarondeep Hira, 20, of the 1900 block of Creekwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Jan. 23 on S. Walton Avenue at Cherry Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas Graham-Thornton, 25, of the 3900 block of Marshall Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 23 on Franklin Road at Tharp Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexander Mora Cortez, 20, of the 2900 block of Grove Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:39 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 700 block of N. Palora Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alberto Mendoza Gomez, 44, of the 1700 block of Pinchot Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:34 a.m. Jan. 23 on Howsley Road west of Pleasant Grove. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel J.A. Lynch, 26, of the 700 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:32 a.m. Jan. 22 on D Street at Ninth Street in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Rose M. Coffey, 40, of the 1800 block of Waterfall Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 22 on E Street at Ninth Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Oleg I. Parkhomovich, 27, of the 5900 block of Georgia Drive, North Highlands, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 11:22 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 500 block of McDevitt Drive on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Stephanie E. Kearns, 66, of the 600 block of Jacob Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 21 on Sampson Street in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Gabriella Ortiz-Salas, 28, of the 4300 block of Martel Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 22 on Martel Drive west of Larsen Street on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, hit and run and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.