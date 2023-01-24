Miguel Fielding, 51, of the 500 block of Teesdale Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 a.m. Jan. 23 at Garden Highway and Lincoln Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of arson causing property damage. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher J. Muniz, 42, of the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 9:58 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 700 block of I Street in Williams on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Martin Guzman Avila, 27, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:54 a.m. Jan. 24 at McDevitt Drive, Wheatland. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Carlos Campos, 20, of the 2400 block of George Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:44 p.m. Jan. 20 on Solano Street west of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
John Guzman-Bertolucci, 38, of the 1800 block of Branscomb Road, Laytonville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. Jan. 23. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.