FELONY ARRESTS
Elysebeth H. Purdue, 24, of the 1400 block of McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 24 on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jessica Lopez-Bermudez, 29, of the 11000 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:51 a.m. Jan. 24 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, child endangerment, and spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony De Dios, 19, of the 1300 block of Val Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2 a.m. Jan. 24 on Val Drive on suspicion of public intoxication. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Darren G. Austin, 51, of Oroville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:59 a.m. Jan. 23 on Davis Way on suspicion of stalking. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Yaguaca-Vargas, 35, of the 1500 block of Rodeo Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:37 p.m. Jan. 22 at Forbes Avenue and Cooper Avenue on suspicion of kidnapping, spousal abuse and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James E. Ray, 25, of the 5000 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:00 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Travel Inn on North Beale Road on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David Vue, 39, of Palermo was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Jan. 24 on B Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rafael Dionicio-Cacain, 24, of Roseville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 24 on Highway 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Julio C. Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 36, of Robbins was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:50 a.m. Jan. 24 on Highway 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Latasha E. Hernandez, 37, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:33 a.m. Jan. 24 on Live Oak Boulevard. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tony Spencer, 52, of Woodland was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:52 a.m. Jan. 24 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alberto A. Martinez, 35, of the 1700 block of Aldridge Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 23. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rebecca L. Trejo, 38, of the 5700 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:29 p.m. Jan. 23 on Garden Highway. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Patrick H. Fitzgerald, 55, of the 1500 block of Camino Del Oro, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:46 p.m. Jan. 23 on Teegarden Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Krissna S. Samson, 29, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:28 a.m. Jan. 23 on Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dennis Weaver, 33, of the 5900 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:01 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Fifth Street Bridge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.