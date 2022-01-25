FELONY ARRESTS
Christian Cervantes, 21, of the 100 block of Del Monte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:06 a.m. Jan. 24 on Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, evading and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Victor Alvarez, 31, of the 3400 block of Nuestro Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 3400 block of Nuestro Road in Live Oak on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cody Durso, 29, of the 2900 block of Dye Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:49 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of attempted grand theft, vandalism with damage of more than $400, possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lino Oseguera-Burgos, 32, of Oroville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:01p.m. Jan. 24 in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, possession of burglary tools, intimidation with a firearm in a public place, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and forging or altering a vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tiara M. Smith, 27, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:11 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 1800 block of Hile Avenue in Linda on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Graciela Ramirez, 51, of the 2600 block of Gum Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 400 block of Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, speeding and making an unsafe lane change. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aimee Brown, 39, of the 2600 block of Madrone Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:25 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 2600 block of Madrone Street in Sutter. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tirath Singh, 36, of the 1700 block of Gordon Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 24 at Walgreens on Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dominic L. La Bruzzo, 32, of the 3300 block of Walnut Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Yuba County Jail. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.