FELONY ARRESTS
Tera Hickerson, 43, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 a.m. Jan. 24 at Harley Davidson on West Onstott, Yuba City, on suspicion of residential burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ida Fritz, 63, of the 100 block of Montana Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:09 p.m. Jan. 24 at Harley Davidson at her own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas Nicholson, 41, of the 1700 block of Levis Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:27 p.m. Jan. 24 at the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of reckless evading, taking a vehicle without consent, robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles E. Wesley, 39, of the 400 block of 13th Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 on Wilson Avenue at McCoy Road in Colusa on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic battery, battery, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, disobeying a court order, felony evading and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Edwin Charge, 50, of the 1100 block of Speckert Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 24 at Clark Avenue and Rosemary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
