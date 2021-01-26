FELONY ARRESTS
Tabitha F. Caracciola, 45, of the 1200 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rafael Becerra Jr., 38, of the 1300 block of I Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:13 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 500 block of Boyd Street on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Eric Gamboa-Flores, 19, in the 1500 block of Lariat Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:28 p.m. Jan. 25 on Yarrow Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.