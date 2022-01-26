FELONY ARRESTS
Sky Beehler, 29, of the 800 block of C Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, possession of an opium pipe, two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Luis Acevedo, 39, of 16 Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 13:460 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 900 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eduardo Servin, 29, of the 9500 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 25 on northbound State Route 99 south of Howsley Road in Pleasant Grove on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathon Servin, 27, of the 9500 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:16 p.m. Jan. 25 on northbound State Route 99 south of Howsley Road in Pleasant Grove on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Thomas Condrey, 31, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1400 block of Knights Row in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.