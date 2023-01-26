FELONY ARRESTS

Julio Escobedo, 34, of the 2300 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:35 p.m. Jan. 25 at Upland and Queens Avenue, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more) and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you