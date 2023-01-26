Julio Escobedo, 34, of the 2300 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:35 p.m. Jan. 25 at Upland and Queens Avenue, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more) and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John R. Fritz, 37, of the 5200 block of Tule Lane, Anderson, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 1100 block of Putnam Way in Arbuckle on suspicion of sale or transportation of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to receive a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and bringing drugs into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Enrique B. Che Pacheco, 39, of the 1400 block of E Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on Jan. 26 on E Street at Eighth Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.