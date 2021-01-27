FELONY ARREST
David A. Williams, 39, of the 2400 block of Huston Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:11 p.m. Jan. 26 on Louise Avenue east of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of petty theft and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Alison L. Beamer, 57, of the 800 block of Keyser Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:09 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 800 block of Keyser Road in Wheatland. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.