FELONY ARRESTS
Georgia Miles, of the 1000 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 26 on Anneka Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, misuse of vehicle registration and failure to provide proof of valid registration. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shanniah Soulia, 25, of the 1200 block of Lytle Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 26 on Plumas Street at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, forging or altering a vehicle registration, failure to provide proof of valid registration and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Richard Gates, 40, of the 1600 block of Messina Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:06 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 1600 block of Messina Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Frances E. Patrik, 38, of the 6100 block of Shadow Lane, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:51 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 2200 block of River Oaks Boulevard in Olivehurst on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Laurie D. Cole, 65, of the 1800 block of Buchanan Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 1800 block of Buchanan Street in Marysville on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Gilberto Gonzalez Calata, 39, of the 1600 block of E. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 900 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.