FELONY ARRESTS

Steve Davis, 51, of Tucson, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 25 at State Highway 90 and Southridge Boulevard, Sutter, on suspicion of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, taking a vehicle without consent and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

