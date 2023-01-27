Steve Davis, 51, of Tucson, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 25 at State Highway 90 and Southridge Boulevard, Sutter, on suspicion of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, taking a vehicle without consent and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sean Neel, 35, of the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:36 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 1600 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gordon Mashek, 42, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:43 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Muey Luang Saechao, 34, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:17 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 6200 block of Trevor Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.