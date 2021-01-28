FELONY ARRESTS
Gabriel M. Surles, 21, of the 2600 block of River Bend Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 27 on Bishop Avenue on suspicion of possessing or purchasing a narcotic for the purpose of sale, conspiracy, and evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose E. R. Garcia, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.