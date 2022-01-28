FELONY ARRESTS
Hector Gomez III, 35 of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:06 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 400 block of Bird Street in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree robbery, committing a felony while released on bail, three counts of obstructing/resisting arrest and four counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Atwood, 24, of 22 Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:05 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marcus Mercado, 41, of the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:03 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain vehicle lights in good working order, driving with a suspended license and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ignacia Lopez Jr., 32, of the 800 block of Pershing Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:25 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 1400 block of Hayne Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jon B. Wilson, 58, of 4 Arizona Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:13 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 1900 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alejandro Colorado, 25, of the 100 block of Eastcrest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:17 p.m. Jan. 27 on C Street at Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.