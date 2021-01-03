FELONY ARRESTS
Monte H. Sorrell, 58, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Jan. 1 at La Cocina and Gray Avenue on suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harminder S. Takher, 61, of the 2400 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:35 p.m. Dec. 31 at his own residence on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mark R. Stanton, 59, of the 800 block of Jewell Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at his own residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Xavier M. Tims, 31, of the 3200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:33 a.m. Jan. 1 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Corey D. Cockerill, 24, of the 1300 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 11:22 a.m. Dec. 31 at Civic Center Drive and Colusa Hwy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.