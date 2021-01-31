FELONY ARRESTS
Juan De La Rosa-Sevilla, 31, of the 200 block of Moore Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 29 at his own residence on suspicion of spousal abuse and vandalism, He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Connor W. Murtha, 21, of the 9200 block of Greenback Lane, Orangevale, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:21 a.m. Jan. 29 at his own residence on suspicion of first degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamie L. Ericksen, 27, of the 1600 block Pebble Beach Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:51 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Nice Inn Motel on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.