FELONY ARRESTS

Stephen Daniels, 44, of the 1400 block of Phillips Road Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 27 at Shasta Street, south of State Highway 20, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell/transport. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you