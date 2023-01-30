Stephen Daniels, 44, of the 1400 block of Phillips Road Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 27 at Shasta Street, south of State Highway 20, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell/transport. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Gilmore, 47, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:49 a.m. Jan. 27 at the 900 block of Shasta Street, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Angel Palacious, 20, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:46 p.m. Jan. 27 at the 100 block of Garden Highway, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeremiah Johnson, 24, of the 900 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 27 at Teesdale and Rocco, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Victor Franco, 28, of the 600 block of Sutter Street, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:26 p.m. Jan. 26 on Sutter Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cougar McMillan, 24, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:28 a.m. Jan. 27 at Cooper and A Street. The person was booked into the Sutter County Jail.