FELONY ARRESTS
Jamie Cossio, 42, of the 6900 block of Lowe Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:48 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 9700 block of P Street in Live Oak on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, battery, failure to appear and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cesar Martinez, 40, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 on Plumas Street at Church Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Rivas, 40, of the 1500 block of Tres Picos Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:37 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 1500 block of Tres Picos Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, criminal threats, false imprisonment, damaging communication device to prevent help and dissuading or intimidating a witness. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eddie Ammari, 50, of the 3200 block of Hartford Avenue, Fairfield, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:54 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in YUba City on suspicion of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, petty theft, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of post release community supervision and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tiffany Harris-Cao, 23, of the 1200 block of Crest Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1200 block of Buchanan Street in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gursharn Singh, 40, of the 900 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 900 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury and elder abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Corona, 67, of the 2700 block of Apricot Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 30 on N Street at Kola Street in Live Oak on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, sexual batter and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Irving, 68, of the 400 block of E. Lassen Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:01 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1000 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of criminal threats and stalking. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cain Mora, 30, of the 1100 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:03 a.m. Dec. 31 on Casita Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, manufacturing, possession, or sale of a leaded cane or billy club and two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eleazar Marquez, 28, of the 900 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:18 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 900 block of Barry Road in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eleazar Marquez, 46, of the 1400 block of Vernon Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:18 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 900 block of Barry Road in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Inderjit Singh, 31, of the 2000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:40 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 1200 block of Crest Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, sale or possession of a leaded cane or billy club, two counts of violation of parole and committing a felony while released on bail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesse Robinson, 26, of the 1800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:36 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1800 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Boyles, 38, of the 1600 block of Franquette Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:26 a.m Jan. 1 on Highway 99 at Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death and tailgating. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eduardo Archuleta, 24, of the 1500 block of Upland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:55 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 1400 block of Whyler Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Olivia Vargas, 68, of the 500 block of First Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:49 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 500 block of First Street in Wheatland on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Austin M. Warren, 30, of the 4900 block of Crucible Lane, North Highlands, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 5 a.m. Dec. 30 on Highway 65 at State Street in Wheatland on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving a known stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ralph I. Singles III, 44, of the 1600 block of Cumiskey Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:29 0.m. Dec. 30 in the 1600 block of Cumiskey Street in Marysville on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Deborah Ott, 54, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:29 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Renny Clark, 64, of the 3400 block of N. Meridian Road, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:24 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 3400 block of N. Meridian Road in Meridian on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nicole Bunch, 35, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:01 p.m. Dec. 31 on Archer Avenue at Sheldon Avenue in Live Oak on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Narcisco Jimenez, 66, of the 1200 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:41 p.m. Dec. 31 on State Route 20 at Gray Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Hernandez Jr., 27, of the 4000 block of 50th Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:12 p.m. Dec. 31 on Lincoln Road at Railroad Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and wilful cruelty to a child. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Jimenez Jr., 18, of the 1600 block of Franquette Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:24 p.m. Dec. 31 on Butte House Road at Onstott Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Arturo Yobal Luna, 26, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:48 p.m. Jan. 1 in front of 82 Wilson Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Derrick Murphy, 41, of the 2900 block of Hillview Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:50 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 1000 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ramon Nunez, 35, of the 100 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:55 p.m. Jan. 2 on Barry Road at Oak Ridge Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Thomas, 34, of the 700 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:32 a.m. Jan. 1 on Bridge Street at Hughes Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to have working tail lights. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mirella Espinoza, 23, of the 2300 block of Kelsey Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:26 a.m. Jan. 1 on Highway 99 at Sunsweet Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to have working tail lights. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chia Moua, 21, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:39 a.m. Jan. 1 on Highway 99 at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher causing bodily injury and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Fear, 58, of the 700 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:12 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 700 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Slim Pritchett, 54, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 1 on State Route 20 at Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gurpartap Sandhu, 20, of the 1600 block of Pebble Beach Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:58 p.m. Jan. 1 on Walton Avenue at Berkshire Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of concentrated cannabis. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Krystal N. Trevino, 31, of the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:22 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue in Olivehurst. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.