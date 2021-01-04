FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel J. Godinez, 37, of the 500 block of Benton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 500 block of Franklin Avenue on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roberto C. Martinez, 26, of Fairfield was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:07 p.m. Jan. 2 on Lincoln Road on suspicion of evading a peace officer, carrying a dirk or dagger, and driving under the influence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brent L. Drawver, 28, of the 1500 block of Eden Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of corporal injury, assault with force, and robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Monte H. Sorrell, 58, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Jan. 1 on suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harminder S. Takher, 61, of the 2400 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:35 p.m. Dec. 31 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mark R. Stanton, 59, of the 800 block of Jewell Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ruben Sanchez, 67, of the 1000 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:47 p.m. Dec. 26 on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luis F. R. Ferreira, 29, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:16 p.m. Dec. 26 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury, threatening to commit a crime, and kidnapping. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Justin Morgan, 23, of the 1300 block of Gavin Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11 p.m. Jan. 3 on Third Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Antonio A. Garcia, 34, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:39 p.m. Jan. 3. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robin K. Gill, 27, of the 800 block of Santi Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus A. Vega, 45, of Woodland was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:35 p.m. Jan. 1 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Xavier M. Tims, 31, of the 3200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:33 a.m. Jan. 1 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James Pryor, 49, of the 1200 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:35 a.m. Jan. 1 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Corey D. Cockerill, 24, of the 1300 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:22 a.m. Dec. 31. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.