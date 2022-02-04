FELONY ARRESTS
Tim Salado Jr., 40, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 900 block of N. Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of tear gas and being a felon in possession of a stun gun. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gary Payne, 37, of the 5500 block of Sky Park Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:04 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carjacking, attempted vehicle theft, committing a felony while released on bail and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeremiah W. Lutz, 44, of Grants Pass, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:36 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 17000 block of Weed Point Road on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Manuel Madrid, 49, of the 300 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 3 on Plumas Street at Forbes Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Makayla Martinez, 21, of the 1800 block of Sicard Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:09 p.m. Feb. 3 on N. Walton Avenue at Sam’s Club Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and shoplifting. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Katelyn Hennesey, 21, of the 400 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:38 p.m. Feb. 3 on Stabler Lane at Portofino Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chelsie L.A.K. Flemings, 32, of the 6200 block of Mclaughlin Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:47 p.m. Feb. 3 on Sixth and C Streets in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.