Kelly Jones, 28, of the 900 block of Crisp Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:32 p.m. Jan. 2 at her own residence, on suspicion of battery against a police officer. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Damien Cooper, 33, of the 1500 block of Buckskin Way, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 3 at the 400 block of Franklin, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harpinder Gill, 27, of the 900 block of Norwich Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 3 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rebecca Piccirillo, 45, of the 300 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 3 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.