FELONY ARRESTS
Julie A. Valdez, 28, of the 600 block of B Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:58 p.m. Jan. 4 on suspicion of bribing an executive officer, taking a vehicle without consent and driving under the influence. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sebastian S. Soto, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:41 a.m. Jan. 4 on suspicion of abuse and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Christine D. Garsee, 39, of the 700 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:28 p.m. Jan. 3 on Ninth Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.