FELONY ARRESTS
Stanley Williams II, 41, of the 2100 block of Virgilia Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 1600 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Randall Smith Sr., 53, of the 600 block of Toddwick Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 1600 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, criminal conspiracy and trespassing. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Reece Airehart, 18, of the 2700 block of Carr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:18 p.m. Jan. 4 on McClatchy Road at Clements Road on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James M. Kidd, 31, of the 1400 block of Lisa Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:46 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 5800 block of Park Avenue on suspicion of criminal threats and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.