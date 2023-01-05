FELONY ARRESTS
Starbuck Greywolf, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:32 p.m. Jan. 3 at the 300 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
FELONY ARRESTS
Starbuck Greywolf, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:32 p.m. Jan. 3 at the 300 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Atkins, 36, of the 200 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:28 a.m. Jan. 4 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship.. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marissa Lees, 25, of the 1500 block of Oro Grande Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 4 at the 4100 block of Carlson Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Thomas, 31, of the 1400 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:13 p.m. Jan. 4 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and first-degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jennifer Roche, 26, of the 9000 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 a.m. Jan. 4 at Larkin Road and Kristen Street, Live Oak. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.