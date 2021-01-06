FELONY ARRESTS
Fernando R. Ramirez, 25, of the 200 block of Oak Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of Wescott Road in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony reckless evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tristian M. Monroe-McFarland, 24, of the 1000 block of Ironwood Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 9 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 1600 block of Broadway Street, Olivehurst, on suspicion of burglary, criminal threats and cruelty to a child. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Thomas D. Bogeart, 33, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 11:22 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of continuous sexual acts with a child, oral copulation with a minor under 14 years of age, sodomy, lewd acts with a minor and two felony warrants. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jacob M. Turner, of the 3000 block of Gum Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of Sunsweet Boulevard in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.