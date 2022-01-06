FELONY ARRESTS
Marlisa Pompa, 39, of the 1400 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:55 a.m. Jan. 5 at the levee at Shanghai Bend on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and bringing alcohol or drugs into a prison or jail. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cristal Ruiz-Hernandez, 25, of Grimes, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 5 on State Route 20 at Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft and carrying a loaded firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Dortch, 38, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1500 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, receiving known stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, failure to provide proof of vehicle insurance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Zachary J. Allen, 23, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:54 p.m. Jan. 5 on Chapman Street at Flemming Way in Olivehurst on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.