Jagdeep Badwal, 45, of the 500 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cristina Quintana, 41, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Jan. 4 at State Highway 99 and Queens Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship with priors. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Emmal Herkal, 22, of the 5600 block of Riptide Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:49 p.m. Jan. 4 at Magnolia and Bogue Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles McKinnon, 28, of Carmichael, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Queens Avenue and Clark Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Garcia, 43, of the 200 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.