FELONY ARRESTS
Danae Rice, 31, of the 1200 block of Forestwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:18 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 1900 block of Sanborn Road in Yuba City on suspicion of forgery, making or passing fictitious checks with the intent to defraud, mail theft and possession of a false birth certificate. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesse Gonzalez, 33, of Fresno, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:37 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of murder and trespassing. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Thomas J. Watson III, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:48 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1700 block of Linda Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Mary E. Sanchez, 34, of the 1100 block of Laurel Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland on suspicion of resisting arrest and public intoxication. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
James D. Haskell, 38, of the 1100 block of Twin Berry Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 1100 block of Twin Berry Drive in Plumas Lake on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
De’Angelo L. Downing, 36, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 6 on Fourth and Willows Streets in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.