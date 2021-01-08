FELONY ARRESTS
Angel A. Mendoza, 19, of the 5880 block of Garden Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at his residence on suspicion of assault with force, threatening to commit a crime, and attempted robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Timothy L. Cadwallader, 61, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at 14th Street and B Street on suspicion of concealing known stolen property. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tara R. Duvall, 36, of the 2450 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. Jan. 7 at Rednall Drive and Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed, possessing a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Scott T. Hawthorne, 39, of the 5980 block of Redburn Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 a.m. Jan. 7 at Rednall Drive and Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possessing a controlled substance while armed. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.