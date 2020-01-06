FELONY arrests
Walter Medina, 32, of the 2600 block of Laurellen St., Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5 on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the consent of its owner and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roman A. Cortes Lomeli, 22, of the 1900 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:16 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samuel C. O’Rourke, 37, of Chico, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 15000 block of Willow Glen Road, Brownsville, on suspicion of burglary, being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, and possessing ammunition while being prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jorge T. Menchaca-Madrigal, 37, of the 2200 block of Cheim Blvd., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:25 p.m. Jan. 5 at his residence on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cheryl R. Gile, 50, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:12 a.m. Jan. 5 on suspicion of felony vandalism. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cynthia L. Watson, 46, of the 5900 block of Park Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 700 block of Yuba St., Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert D. Miller, 29, of Roseville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500 block of McDevitt Drive, Wheatland, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Pamela E. Deno, 56, of the 5500 block of Griffith Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a negligent manner which could result in injury or death. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shawn A. Belloli, 37, of the 670 block of Mayer Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 3400 block of Warehouse Road, Olivehurst on suspicion of larceny. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Johnnie R. Cook, 44, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing ammunition while being prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Juan R. Melo, 21, of the 1100 block of Koch Lane, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 5. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mason R. Hughes, 20, of the 840 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:18 a.m. Jan. 5. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jacob J. Cutts, 29, of the 1600 block of Gray Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:06 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 1100 block of B St., Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan C. Tacza-Macha, 48, of the 660 block of Sutter St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:43 a.m. Jan. 4. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Trevor E. Munsee, 25, of the 2900 block of Commercial Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:49 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 3100 block of La Mantia Drive, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.