FELONY arrests
Luis G. Torres, 23, of the 6200 block of Dunning Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:04 p.m. Jan. 12 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan M. Taylor, 19, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at Winco on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel M. Covarrubias, 27, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:23 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 870 block of W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of willfully causing a child to be in a situation that could cause injury or great bodily harm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Douglas P. Marshall, 42, of the 1400 block of Germaine Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:13 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 1900 block of 18th St., Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, assault with force, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Angela M. Chandler, 29, of the 860 block of Cooper Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:38 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 900 block of B St. and D St., Marysville, on suspicion of embezzlement. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael T. Anderson, 47, of the 5500 block of Alicia Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 11 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Veronica G. Peters, 31, of the 1100 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. Jan. 10 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and possessing ammunition while being prohibited from possessing a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Darrell E. Loftin, 25, of the 1700 block of Ash Way, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:41 a.m. Jan. 13. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Munpreet Singh, 23, of the 550 block of Gidda Loop Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 1200 block of Colusa Ave., Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Laura M. Burgos, 31, of the 2000 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Logan D. Grimes, 22, of the 1600 block of Brooklyn Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:37 a.m. Jan. 12. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luis A. Hernandez, 33, of the 2600 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:48 a.m. Jan. 12. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel M. Covarrubias, 27, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:23 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 870 block of Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andres A. Gonzalez-Lujano, 34, of the 9500 block of Samuel St., Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:46 p.m. Jan. 10 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.