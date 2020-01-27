FELONY arrests
Sean W. Quigley, 23, of the 1700 block of N Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:59 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 700 block of Yuba Street, Marysville, on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Da’Monte A. Delgado, 21, of the 500 block of I Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:43 p.m. Jan. 25 on suspicion of evading a police officer, second degree robbery, and willfully causing a child to be in a situation likely to cause harm or great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Aaron D.V. Dove, 21, of the 520 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:17 a.m. Jan. 25 at A and Park Street on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rosendo Moreno, 26, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:33 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 300 block of Burns Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mohamad S. Khan, 41, of the 730 block of A Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at his residence on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christian L. Knittel, 18, of the 1800 block of Beverly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:52 p.m. Jan. 24 on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Joshua J. Contreras, 21, of the 320 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:53 a.m. Jan. 26 on Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michelle L. Simms, 44, of North Highlands was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:35 a.m. Jan. 26. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elma M. Gomez, 26, of the 5900 block of Lowe Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on Jan. 25 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.