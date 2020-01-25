FELONY arrests
Joseph Trevino, 46, of the 300 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 23 on Bird Street at Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Devin A. Seronio, 29, of the 200 block of Woodhurst Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:14 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 1300 block of Colusa Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a parole hold. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert D. Miller, 29, of the 2000 block of Renpoint Way, Roseville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 9:37 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 1000 block of Tinker Road in Rocklin on suspicion of second degree robbery, taking a vehicle without the owners consent, domestic battery and a parole violation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Steven L. Hansen II, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 24 on Lincoln Road at Railroad Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of a parole violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jorge T. Menchaca-Madrigal, 37, of the 2200 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 2200 block of Cheim Boulevard in Marysville on suspicion of burglary, battery on a peace officer, obstructing and violating a temporary custody agreement. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Anthony G. Anderson, 46, of the 200 block of E Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:13 p.m. Jan. 24 on the 200 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Vincente R. Rodriguez, 77, of the 1700 block of Cobblestone Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 24 on North Beale Road at Lindhurst Avenue in Linda. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.