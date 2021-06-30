FELONY ARRESTS
Ranjit Powar, 44, of of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:53 a.m. June 29 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicle theft with a prior. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nathan Hayden, 27, of Elk Creek, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:17 a.m. June 29 in the 900 block of Market Street on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Self, 18, of the 4500 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:35 p.m. June 28 on Sharon Drive at Greenwood Way on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, attempting to receive known stolen property and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jim O’Conner, 50, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:42 p.m. June 28 on Highway 99 at Lincoln Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.